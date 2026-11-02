No Shave November benefitting Markey Cancer Foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. — CLICK HERE TO DONATE ANY AMOUNT.

No Shave November has returned to LEX News with Tom Ackerman, Michael Berk and Keith Farmer growing out their beards asking for donations to the Markey Cancer Foundation.

No Shave November is a national awareness and fund-raising movement encouraging people to put down the razor for the month and donate the money they would normally spend on grooming. Funds support cancer patients and programs that improve treatment, comfort, and care. All donations remain in the state, supporting men in all 120 counties undergoing treatment at any Markey Cancer Center.

DONATE TO NO SHAVE NOVEMBER 2026

But No Shave November is about more than growing a beard. It’s about raising awareness, starting conversations and coming together to support cancer patients right here in Kentucky.

Your gift supports cancer patients and programs focused on improving treatment, comfort and care. All donations stay in Kentucky, helping men from all 120 counties receiving treatment at Markey Cancer Center.

No beard? No problem! Anyone can be part of No Shave November. Grow it out, cheer someone on or make a gift in honor or memory of someone impacted by cancer. Every contribution is another way to stand alongside patients and families across the Commonwealth.

