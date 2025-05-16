Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat: Ansley Almonor

"Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat" with Ansley Almonor

Mark Pope's inaugural group of Wildcats laid the foundation in terms of what it means to wear the Kentucky jersey in the Pope era. Ansley Almonor was a big part of that culture. The departing senior spoke early and often about this fan base, the impact its had on him, and why he'll continue to represent the program for the rest of his life.

"I love Big Blue Nation. Ever since I committed, when I came on my visit, they've shown me so much love. I'll never forget when I first committed here, how many people followed me, how many people reached out to me, and they really show you how much you're loved," Almonor told BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton during a recent photo shoot at Keeneland.

"It doesn't matter who you are on the team," Almonor said. "Some people talk about being another player at Kentucky. I could never imagine that being a thing, because they don't treat anybody like they're another player. They treat everybody like family."

With his final year of collegiate eligibility in the books, Almonor is off to the next chapter in his life.

UK Athletics Ansley Almonor graduates from the University of Kentucky

He graduated from the University of Kentucky last week, and is now working toward the next step in his basketball career, either within the NBA or with a professional team overseas. Wherever he goes, he'll take Big Blue Nation with him.

"BBN is one of a kind, and I'll never take that for granted. I'm so thankful to be part of it, " Almonor said. "Kentucky is for sure part of my home. The way people treat me here? I've never been treated like this anywhere else in my life. It's crazy."

Almonor also talked with Newton about his favorite places in Lexington, what's still on his Bluegrass bucket list, his new line of "Triple A" shirts and: "once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat."

