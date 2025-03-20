PREVIEW: Kentucky Women's Basketball vs. Liberty Flames in the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Kenny Brooks' first year at the helm of the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team, he's led the Wildcats to a 22-6 regular season finish, earned the no. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, and now hosting the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament.

We’re 24 hours away!!! No. 4 @KentuckyWBB holding press conferences and open practice ahead of their first-round matchup against No. 13 Liberty tomorrow at noon. Come out and pack Historic Memorial Coliseum BBN. Catch a preview from @SoFlossieWrites and I on… pic.twitter.com/aNf2hcw4k5 — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) March 20, 2025

BBN Tonight’s Kinsey Lee and Sierra Newton were in attendance Thursday as the Wildcats and their opponent, 13-seed Liberty Flames spoke to media. The Flames finished their season 26-6 and Conference USA. Champions.

.@KentuckyWBB’s message to #BBN:

Georgia Amoore jokingly: What else could we possibly have to do than to watch us play at home?



Dazia Lawrence jokingly: What else are you doing tomorrow? I’m not sure the last time Kentucky women’s basketball hosted [NCAA Tournament rounds] pic.twitter.com/FD3HPwslAt — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 20, 2025

(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty opens the Lexington first round at noon on Friday, March 21. Tickets for the match are available on ticketmaster.com.

