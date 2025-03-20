PREVIEW: Kentucky Women's Basketball vs. Liberty Flames in the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Kenny Brooks' first year at the helm of the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team, he's led the Wildcats to a 22-6 regular season finish, earned the no. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, and now hosting the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament.
BBN Tonight’s Kinsey Lee and Sierra Newton were in attendance Thursday as the Wildcats and their opponent, 13-seed Liberty Flames spoke to media. The Flames finished their season 26-6 and Conference USA. Champions.
Georgia Amoore jokingly: What else could we possibly have to do than to watch us play at home?
(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty opens the Lexington first round at noon on Friday, March 21. Tickets for the match are available on ticketmaster.com.
