Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

PREVIEW: Kentucky Women's Basketball vs. Liberty Flames in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky hosts for the seventh time and the first time since 2017
250320NCAADayOne_19EJ.JPG
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Kenny Brooks' first year at the helm of the University of Kentucky Women's Basketball team, he's led the Wildcats to a 22-6 regular season finish, earned the no. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, and now hosting the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament.

BBN Tonight’s Kinsey Lee and Sierra Newton were in attendance Thursday as the Wildcats and their opponent, 13-seed Liberty Flames spoke to media. The Flames finished their season 26-6 and Conference USA. Champions.

(4) Kentucky vs. (13) Liberty opens the Lexington first round at noon on Friday, March 21. Tickets for the match are available on ticketmaster.com.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18