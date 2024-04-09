Rob Dillingham declares for NBA Draft on NBA Today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham declared for the NBA Draft on NBA Today, ESPN's Malika Andrews posted Tuesday afternoon. He will forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Now on NBA Today: Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham declares for the 2024 NBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/nLlVAb46Ca — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 9, 2024

The fiery freshman averaged 15.2 points per game, shooting 47.5% from the field. The Hickory, NC native had a knack for heating the game off the bench when Kentucky needed a spark, earning himSEC Sixth Man of the Year.

Dillingham finished 2023-24 with All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as well. The latter alongside Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner.

After a career-high 35 points at home against Tennessee, connecting on 14 field goals and six threes, Dillingham was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week and the SEC Freshman of the Week.

He would score double-figures in 26 of the 32 games he was available for.

