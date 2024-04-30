Travis Perry talks exclusively with BBN Tonight on his decision to stay a Wildcat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Travis Perry has a long list of accolades associated with Kentucky high school basketball, and now he will look to make a new one with Kentucky men's basketball.

The Lyon County superstar and Mr. Kentucky basketball talked exclusively with BBN Tonight on his decision to stay a Wildcat and much more.

Here's the full interview with Travis Perry ⬇️ more on...

- his decision to stay

- finding out about Coach Cal

- thoughts on Coach Pope

- his moment at the press conference

- playing at Rupp Arena

- how this first year will go

- how his game will translate to the collegiate… pic.twitter.com/efvN5CB9bT — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) April 29, 2024

Link to the story when Perry made it official: Lyon County's Travis Perry announces he's staying at Kentucky.