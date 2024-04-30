Watch Now
Travis Perry talks exclusively with BBN Tonight on his decision to stay a Wildcat

"It's been Kentucky for me. It is Kentucky for me. It's unlike any other place you can be a part of... it wasn't really a hard decision to stay home."
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 21:55:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Travis Perry has a long list of accolades associated with Kentucky high school basketball, and now he will look to make a new one with Kentucky men's basketball.

The Lyon County superstar and Mr. Kentucky basketball talked exclusively with BBN Tonight on his decision to stay a Wildcat and much more.

Link to the story when Perry made it official: Lyon County's Travis Perry announces he's staying at Kentucky.

