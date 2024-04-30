Travis Perry talks exclusively with BBN Tonight on his decision to stay a Wildcat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Travis Perry has a long list of accolades associated with Kentucky high school basketball, and now he will look to make a new one with Kentucky men's basketball.
The Lyon County superstar and Mr. Kentucky basketball talked exclusively with BBN Tonight on his decision to stay a Wildcat and much more.
Here's the full interview with Travis Perry ⬇️ more on...— Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) April 29, 2024
- his decision to stay
- finding out about Coach Cal
- thoughts on Coach Pope
- his moment at the press conference
- playing at Rupp Arena
- how this first year will go
- how his game will translate to the collegiate… pic.twitter.com/efvN5CB9bT
Link to the story when Perry made it official: Lyon County's Travis Perry announces he's staying at Kentucky.