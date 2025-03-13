UP NEXT: Kentucky vs. Oklahoma in SEC Tournament Second Round

How Kentucky Scouts Before Knowing Opponent

The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in this year's SEC Tournament after finishing the regular season 10-8 in Southeastern Conference play.

The Wildcats will now face 14-seed Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wednesday night's opening-round game between the Sooners and the Georgia Bulldogs was tied with six minutes to play, before the Sooners used a 16-0 run to pull away in the final minutes. Georgia responded and got back within four points with under a minute to play, but it was too little, too late for the Bulldogs.

Jeremiah Fears led all scorers with 29 points on his way to Oklahoma's 81-75 win.

The Cats went to Norman at the end of February for their only regular-season matchup of the year. In junior guard Otega Oweh’s return to his previous school, he led the Wildcats with a career-high night of 28 points. Oweh called game with an off-balance floater with six seconds on the clock, and he scored Kentucky’s final 18 points. Oweh and sophomore Brandon Garrison sealed the 83-82 victory with an authoritative block.

Amari Williams had foul trouble against the Sooners - his four allowed Garrison more time on the floor. He followed Oweh with 12 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

Oklahoma’s Jalen Moore led the Sooners with 20 points. Jeremiah Fears had 18 pts, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Brycine Goodine had 13 points of his own.

(6) Kentucky vs. (14) Oklahoma is set for Thursday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET inside Bridgestone Arena. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.

