WATCH: In the gym with Asia Boone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Through Kentucky Women's Basketball's first 20 games, the Wildcats have held 18 of their opponents below their season scoring average.

The Wildcats are 3-1 against Associated Press teams so far this season, including 2-0 against AP Top Five teams, a program first for the regular season.

Junior guard Asia Boone had a big hand in the top-5 win against LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, ringing in the New Year with five three-pointers, for a game total of 18.

Where were you when we were shooting in the gym? 🏀🏀🏀



Hopefully, watching us on @BBNTonight! 😼



Taking a few shots with @KentuckyWBB’s leading 3-pt shooter at 7:30 on @LEX18News. pic.twitter.com/x2HOkfy54Y — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) January 21, 2026

Boone leads the Cats and is in the top five in the league when it comes to 3-pointers per game (averaging 2.6).

The Wildcats are already on pace to break last season’s single-season 3-point record (152), which ranks second on the program’s all-time list.

Boone shoots around with BBN Tonight’s Sierra Newton to discuss a few team superlatives, and what she’s learned from the season so far, especially from veteran point guard Tonie Morgan.

