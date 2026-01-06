WATCH: Kentucky WBB Signee Maddyn Greenway joins "BBN Tonight"

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Recruiting never sleeps and, based on the class he's assembled for next season, Kenny Brooks might not either.

The Kentucky women's basketball head coach has signed three incoming freshmen in the class of 2026, including five-star point guard, Maddyn Greenway. The Wayzata, Minnesota native has been leading her Providence Academy Lions varsity team since the 7th grade, culminating in a 32-0 record and their fourth-straight state title in 2025.

That year, her junior season, Greenway averaged 32.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 4.9 steals per game, totaling 1,050 points by the end of the season. For her efforts, she was named Minnesota Star Tribune Player of the Year, Minnesota MaxPreps Player of the Year and Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, just months after being named Minnesota Miss Soccer. The multi-sport athlete also helped the school earn back-to-back state titles on the pitch, where she set the all-time career goals record (218) and the all-time single-season goals record (62) for the state of Minnesota.

"It's taught me so many different aspects, mentally and physically. It's taught me how to balance everything," Greenway said in a recent interview with BBN Tonight reporter, Hannah Hamelback.

"Soccer, specifically, has shaped me into who I am today from a young age. It's helped me so much."

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Maddyn Greenway. Kentucky Women’s Basketball.

When she enrolls in Kentucky next fall, her focus will be solely on basketball.

Greenway is joined in the 2026 class by two current teammates: Savvy Swords (a 6-foot-1, five-star forward) and Emily McDonald (a four-star guard standing at 6-foot), both of whom are playing their senior seasons at Long Island Lutheran in New York.

"We're all so excited," Greenway said of the class, which is ranked No. 4 in the country, per ESPN. "We've been talking about [this year's] wins and just being able to get on campus and enjoy it."

With a resume as lengthy as hers, Greenway had plenty of options. The 5-foot-8 point guard had offers from high-level programs all across the country, but ultimately chose the Cats over schools including Iowa, Stanford, Clemson, Duke and UCLA.

Why?

Kenny Brooks.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Maddyn Greenway. Kenny Brooks.

"The way he coaches, specifically point guards," Greenway told Hamelback. "Obviously my style of play, not a lot of coaches would have let me come in and [be] myself, but whenever I talk to him, whenever he sees me play, he's instilling confidence in me from day one. That was something that stuck with me."

She also referenced the motor Brooks encourages his point guards to rev, as well as the connection she'd watched him develop with the point guards before her: WNBA draft pick Georgia Amoore and current Cat, Tonie Morgan.

"I truly wanted a coach I could have a really great connection with, and I always felt it with him, whether on the phone, in person, whatever," she added. "I couldn't ignore that connection."

Greenway made her way to Lexington to watch the Wildcats in person as they opened the SEC slate at home. With the point guard of the future in the stands, the Cats defeated Missouri, 74-52.

MADDYN GREENWAY IN THE HOUSE AND BBN IS LOVIN IT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lGXTqhljG7 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 4, 2026

Before tipoff, she sat down with BBN Tonight reporter Hannah Hamelback.

For more on her first impressions of the Wildcats, what separates her as a competitor, and her history as a highly-successful three-sport athlete, watch their full conversation here:

Maddyn Greenway sits down with BBN Tonight

