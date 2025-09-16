WATCH: Six Wildcats inducted into the 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame class is stacked with greatness! Over the weekend, Abbey Cheek-Ramsey, Makayla Epps, Doug Flynn, Sonia Hahn, Josh Hines-Allen, and Karl Anthony-Towns were celebrated for their contributions to the University of Kentucky and beyond.

BBN Tonight's Hannah Hamelback and Sierra Newton talked with all six inductees moments before the ceremony began.

Josh Hines-Allen ( Kentucky Football, 2015-18 )

National Defensive Player of the Year as winner of the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Award, and Lott Trophy in his senior year.

Unanimous First-Team All-America

SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Hines-Allen totaled 88 tackles in his final season, with 21.5 tackles for loss, including 17 quarterback sacks, while helping lead UK to a 10-win season and victory over Penn State in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. Set UK career record for sacks with 31.5. Tied UK career record for fumbles caused with 11. Second in UK history in TFL with 41. Second-team All-SEC as a junior.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by Jacksonville, and earned a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team. Has played six seasons with the Jaguars and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice. Set Jacksonville records for most sacks in a season and most sacks by a rookie.

Josh Hines-Allen: 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame (9-15-25)

All six inductee interviews will be added as they air, 7:30 on LEX 18 News.

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.