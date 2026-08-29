Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: Will Stein joins Keith Farmer on "BBN Tonight"

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
will stein keith farmer
Nick Lazaroff | BBN Tonight
Will Steins sits down with Keith Farmer ahead of his Kentucky opener
will stein keith farmer
Posted
and last updated
WATCH: Will Stein joins BBN Gameday ahead of kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — BBN Tonight host and LEX 18 Sports Director sits down with UK football's new head coach, Will Stein, ahead of his first season with the Wildcats.

They discuss Stein's first season in the Bluegrass, which coaches across the country he leans on for advice, the request he has for Big Blue Nation and why it's "lonely at the top."

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18