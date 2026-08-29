WATCH: Will Stein joins Keith Farmer on "BBN Tonight"

WATCH: Will Stein joins BBN Gameday ahead of kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — BBN Tonight host and LEX 18 Sports Director sits down with UK football's new head coach, Will Stein, ahead of his first season with the Wildcats.

They discuss Stein's first season in the Bluegrass, which coaches across the country he leans on for advice, the request he has for Big Blue Nation and why it's "lonely at the top."

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.