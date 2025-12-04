Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Will Stein's Full Introductory Press Conference

The Oregon offensive coordinator takes over the Wildcat football program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The start of the Will Stein era in Lexington is officially here.

On Wednesday afternoon, former and current University of Kentucky football players, along with fans gathered at Nutter Field House for the official introduction of Stein as UK's next head coach.

Stein also sat down one-on-one with Keith Farmer to discuss taking over the program he grew up cheering for.

