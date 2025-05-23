"We're all in it together:" Day two of donations for Kentucky tornado relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "We're all in it together."

University of Kentucky Athletics and LEX 18 partnered to host a donation drive for Kentucky tornado victims.

Over the two days at Kroger Field's Blue Lot, fellow Kentuckians filled an 18-wheeler and then some with rakes, shovels, cleaning supplies, baby food, personal care items—anything and everything people need right now.

If you would like to donate monetarily, UK Athletics recommends contributing to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund.

Kentucky Tornado Relief Recap

Additional Resources: Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund | Laurel County Resources | Pulaski County Resources | Animal Shelter Supplies

