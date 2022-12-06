Boyle Co. recognizes football team for rare state championship 3-peat

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three back-to-back football state championships.

It sounds like a dream for any young athlete, but for Boyle County High School, it became reality Friday night. The Rebels won the 4A state championship with a 32-26 win over Corbin at Kroger Field.

Boyle Fiscal Court recognized the team for its rare accomplishment Tuesday morning.

"The Boyle County Rebels are winners on the field and in the classroom," said judge executive Howard Hunt, who presented three players and head coach Justin Haddix with a resolution honoring their victory.

"It's special to say the least," said senior Dalton Stone, who plays middle linebacker and running back. "You get the whole community around you, the staff, the school."

His teammate Jakei Tarter agreed.

"It feels really good," said the senior defensive end and wide receiver. "It feels really good to have the community behind you."

This is the program's 11th state championship overall, so it's enough to say they're used to winning. Coach Haddix says he's also proud of his players off the gridiron.

"We've got some great young men here who play the game the right way," he said. "In between those white lines they're gonna play it, but they're role models outside that."

Friday was an unforgettable win for both Boyle County and the players who helped make it happen.

"Definitely my teammates and the relationships I built with them," said tight end and defensive end Cooper Brummett. "I'll never forget these guys for sure."