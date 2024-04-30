Watch Now
Brandon Garrison Commits to Kentucky Men's Basketball

Former McDonald's All-American
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 11:49:23-04

(LEX 18) — Mark Pope and staff have landed their 7th member of Kentucky Basketball's roster, Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Garrison. The former top 40 recruit and 2023 McDonald's All-American was a freshman last season for the Cowboys and averaged 7.5 points & 5.3 rebounds a game.

The 6' 11 big man joins a frontcourt that already consists of Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr and Drexel transferAmari Williams.

