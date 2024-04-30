Brandon Garrison Commits to Kentucky Men's Basketball

(LEX 18) — Mark Pope and staff have landed their 7th member of Kentucky Basketball's roster, Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Garrison. The former top 40 recruit and 2023 McDonald's All-American was a freshman last season for the Cowboys and averaged 7.5 points & 5.3 rebounds a game.

Committed Gods plan 🙏🏾🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w0YiE77mlz — brandon garrison (@brandonGarriso) April 30, 2024

The 6' 11 big man joins a frontcourt that already consists of Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr and Drexel transferAmari Williams.