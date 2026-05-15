'Hopefully this inspires people:' Jessamine County's most decorated athlete commemorated with signs

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — When you're one of one, you deserve to be commemorated, and West Jessamine's Aly Doyle is just that. One year after becoming the most decorated athlete in Jessamine County, signage was posted in front of West Jess and the Colts Track. The Temple freshman saw them in person for the first time Thursday afternoon.

"I'm proud of what i did in high school," Doyle says as she looks at the sign in front of West Jessamine High School.

Doyle has three signs dedicated to her accomplishments. Two in front of WJHA and one at the Colts track facility.

One side lists all of West Jessamine's track & field records, and the other is dedicated to the runner with 11 individual titles.

Doyle is honored to have something like this as a reminder of all that she's accomplished at the high school level. Her freshman season at Temple didn't go quite as planned, as she competed only indoors and dealt with tendinitis, which kept her from competing outdoors.

But while racing indoors, she shaved down her time, so she's excited to get back out there.

"I like the team. That's been one of the best things because I practiced alone a lot here. But being with the team is really nice."

She's already had friends tell her about young runners seeing her signs.

"Hopefully, this inspires people to work hard and do the same thing."

