Jacob Toppin entering name in 2022 NBA draft, maintaining college eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility throughout the process.

Toppin will not hire an agent at this time, although he can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback, and still return to school by June 1.

The junior averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this past season. In his junior campaign, Toppin set career bests in field-goal percentage (.556), 3-point field-goal percentage (.400), assists (32), blocks (16) and points (179).

He spent his freshman season at Rhode Island before transferring and playing for UK for the last two seasons.

Toppin joins Keion Brooks Jr. in the decision to enter the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility. Last week, Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington announced he was leaving Kentucky for the NBA.

