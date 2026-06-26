Woodford Reserve honors Cherie DeVaux with signature bourbon, celebrates with signing

WOODFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve Distillery was the place to be on Friday afternoon as Derby-winning trainer Cherie DeVaux signed her very own bottles of signature bourbon, all in celebration of Golden Tempo's historic run, Cherie DeVaux Derby Gold.

DeVaux picked three single barrels of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked alongside master distiller Elizabeth McCall to create her very own limited-edition signature blend.

"I think if you live in Kentucky, you've done a bourbon tasting inadvertently, but it was really special to get to sit down and really understand how to really take the flavor, break it down," DeVaux said.

This is a celebration of the whole team, with owners Daisy Phipps Pulito and Monique Delk. The signing and tasting pulled everyone from fans waiting in the morning to social media influencers.

"Well, because she's a Derby winner and it's important for us to support our women, for one, and the bourbon is delicious," Madeline Warren smiled.

"We're from Kentucky, we're from Louisville, but like when you pull, drive through the fields and see all the thoroughbreds, like it's. This is Kentucky," said Colin McFarland.

Cherie DeVaux Derby Gold is sold out online, but can still be picked up at the distillery while supplies last. $5,000 of the proceeds will go to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance to support racehorses after they retire from the sport.

"It's a bit profound. Some people have been here since 9 o'clock this morning while I was getting soaked training horses," joked DeVaux. "It's fun, super appreciative of this opportunity. Woodford is donating $5,000 of the profits to Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Thoroughbred Aftercare is something that's really important to a lot of us that are in the business, just ensuring the safety of the horses after their racing careers."