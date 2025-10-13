Kentucky Men's basketball picked to finish 2nd in the SEC behind Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference revealed its predicted order of finish for the 2025-'26 season with Florida taking the top spot followed by Kentucky. This was voted on by a panel of both SEC and national media members.

Wildcats guard, Otega Oweh, was not only selected to the first team but he was also the pick as SEC Player of the Year. The UK senior led the Cats in scoring with 16 points per game last season and began the year by getting double figures in each of the first 26 contests and 33 overall. Jaland Lowe is the only other Wildcat on the three All-SEC teams after he was third team All-ACC last season at Pittsburgh.

Former Wildcat, D.J. Wagner was also selected to the All-SEC third team.

Kentucky finished 6th in the SEC last season.

SEC Player of the Year

Otega Oweh – Kentucky

First Team All-SEC

Alex Condon – Florida

Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State

Otega Oweh – Kentucky

Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn

Labaron Philon Jr. – Alabama

Second Team All-SEC

Nate Ament – Tennessee

Boogie Fland – Florida

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – Tennessee

Thomas Haugh – Florida

Mark Mitchell – Missouri

Third Team All-SEC

Malik Dia – Ole Miss

Aden Holloway – Alabama

Karter Knox – Arkansas

Jaland Lowe – Kentucky

D.J. Wagner – Arkansas

Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Florida

2. Kentucky

3. Tennessee

4. Alabama

5. Arkansas

6. Auburn

7. Missouri

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas

10. Mississippi State

11. Vanderbilt

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Georgia

15. LSU

16. South Carolina

