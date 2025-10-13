Kentucky Men's basketball picked to finish 2nd in the SEC behind Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference revealed its predicted order of finish for the 2025-'26 season with Florida taking the top spot followed by Kentucky. This was voted on by a panel of both SEC and national media members.
Wildcats guard, Otega Oweh, was not only selected to the first team but he was also the pick as SEC Player of the Year. The UK senior led the Cats in scoring with 16 points per game last season and began the year by getting double figures in each of the first 26 contests and 33 overall. Jaland Lowe is the only other Wildcat on the three All-SEC teams after he was third team All-ACC last season at Pittsburgh.
Former Wildcat, D.J. Wagner was also selected to the All-SEC third team.
Kentucky finished 6th in the SEC last season.
SEC Player of the Year
Otega Oweh – Kentucky
First Team All-SEC
Alex Condon – Florida
Josh Hubbard – Mississippi State
Otega Oweh – Kentucky
Tahaad Pettiford – Auburn
Labaron Philon Jr. – Alabama
Second Team All-SEC
Nate Ament – Tennessee
Boogie Fland – Florida
Ja’Kobi Gillespie – Tennessee
Thomas Haugh – Florida
Mark Mitchell – Missouri
Third Team All-SEC
Malik Dia – Ole Miss
Aden Holloway – Alabama
Karter Knox – Arkansas
Jaland Lowe – Kentucky
D.J. Wagner – Arkansas
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Florida
2. Kentucky
3. Tennessee
4. Alabama
5. Arkansas
6. Auburn
7. Missouri
8. Ole Miss
9. Texas
10. Mississippi State
11. Vanderbilt
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Georgia
15. LSU
16. South Carolina
