Kentucky Women's basketball picked to finish 8th in the SEC

Clara Strack selected All-SEC Second Team
UK ATHLETICS
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Women's basketball team has been picked to finish 8th in the SEC as voted on by the media. Clara Strack was voted to the All-SEC Second Team.

Strack was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a sophomore, she started in all 31 games averaging 15 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game for the Wildcats. She also set the UK single-season records with 73 total blocks and 2.4 per game.

Here is the full list of Preseason Awards and the predicted order of finish:

Preseason Players of the Year
Madison Booker, Texas

Preseason All-SEC First-Team
Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU
Reagan Beers, Oklahoma
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
Madison Booker, Texas
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC Second Team
Clara Strack, Kentucky
Mikayla Williams, LSU
Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina
Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee
Rori Harmon, Texas

SEC Predicted Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Texas
3. LSU
4. Tennessee
5. Oklahoma
6. Ole Miss
7. Vanderbilt
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Mississippi State
11. Florida
12. Georgia
13. Missouri
14. Texas A&M
15. Auburn
16. Arkansas

CLICK HERE for the league's men's basketball preseason selections.

