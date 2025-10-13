Kentucky Women's basketball picked to finish 8th in the SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Women's basketball team has been picked to finish 8th in the SEC as voted on by the media. Clara Strack was voted to the All-SEC Second Team.

Strack was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season. As a sophomore, she started in all 31 games averaging 15 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game for the Wildcats. She also set the UK single-season records with 73 total blocks and 2.4 per game.

Here is the full list of Preseason Awards and the predicted order of finish:

Preseason Players of the Year

Madison Booker, Texas

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Reagan Beers, Oklahoma

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Madison Booker, Texas

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Mikayla Williams, LSU

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Rori Harmon, Texas

SEC Predicted Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Texas

3. LSU

4. Tennessee

5. Oklahoma

6. Ole Miss

7. Vanderbilt

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Mississippi State

11. Florida

12. Georgia

13. Missouri

14. Texas A&M

15. Auburn

16. Arkansas

