Kentucky Wild Health Genomes draft first female in league history

VIERA, Fl. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes selected C Alexis “Scrappy” Hopkins at No. 8. during the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's annual Player Draft.

Hopkins is believed to be the first female position player ever drafted by an American professional baseball team for an on-field role.

The draft occurred Wednesday at the end of the two-day Atlantic League Professional Showcase.

Hopkins joins Genomes Hitting Consultant, Lindsay Gardner, as another female in the clubhouse for the 2022 season.

"We are extremely excited to give Scrappy an opportunity to play in Lexington and to be the first female in the Atlantic League," said Genomes manager Mark Minicozzi. "We're excited to see her start her journey into professional baseball."

More information on schedules and tickets for the Wild Health Genomes, can be found here.