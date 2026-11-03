Kentucky women's basketball rolls to season opening win

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK women's basketball team opened the season cruising to an 85-42 win over in-state rival, Morehead State.

The Wildcats scored the first 13 points of the game with four different players scoring for Kenny Brooks team. Clara Strack leading the way in the first quarter as she scored half of UK's 18 points in the opening frame. Kentucky led 18-4 after one.

Meezy O'Neal got the second quarter started off with a couple of buckets. Seven different Wildcats would score in the second quarter as they pushed the lead to 42-17 at the break. Strack led Kentucky with 13 at the half while Asja Sivka would chip in with 8. O'neal had 7 rebounds at the break while freshman, Savvy Swords had 6 boards at the half.

From there it was all Kentucky on the way to the 43 point win over the Eagles. Strack led the way with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Sivka, Dianna Collins and Maddyn Greenway had 12 apiece while O'Neal and Emily McDonald had 10 each. Swords finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kentucky returns to Memorial Coliseum on Thursday to host Northern Kentucky University at 6:30. It can also be seen streaming on the SEC Network+.