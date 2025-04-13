Kentucky's Mark Pope shows Sam Houston recruit around Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday’s 65° weather was the perfect backdrop at Keeneland, and Kentucky Men’s Basketball’s head coach Mark Pope thought so too bringing along Lamar Wilkerson - a Sam Houston senior guard currently in the transfer portal.

Wilkerson averaged 20.5 points per game shooting at 47.7% from the field and four rebounds per game.

"It just is that this tradition here is something that exists here that exists nowhere else," says Pope. "And we love to share it with the guys on our team, we love to share it with recruits. We love to be out here with this incredible horse racing community."

He's a two-time, first-team all-conference USA guard who led the Bearkats to the C-USA regular season championship in 2024, and he set the single-season school record for most made 3-pointers with 109.

“A lot of jaw-dropping experiences, getting to meet trainers and owners and see these incredible, incredible, horses and, just be a part of this community. Actually, this is one of the things we look forward to most with our team, with our recruits.”

The Cats have seen the Keeneland treatment succeed before with big man Amari Williams, maybe it’ll do the trick a second time?

