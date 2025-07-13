Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

La Familia Tips Off $1 Million Run with Charity Game

DJ Burns Erupted for 50 points in Saturday's Exhibition
TBT basketball game.png
WLEX
TBT basketball game.png
Posted

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Before a $1 million prize goes on the line, La Familia is making it a priority to give back to the community. On Saturday, a slew of University of Kentucky greats took the court to help raise funds for various local charities, including a $1,000 donation towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

Earlier in the day, La Familia hosted a kids camp as part of the team's Champions Weekend. In addition to hosting a clinic, La Familia gathered supplies for 500 backpacks on Friday to donate to various local charities.

La Familia hosts backpack drive

La Familia enters its second season of competition in The Basketball Tournament. After making it to the semifinals in 2024, Willie Cauley-Stein, the Harrison twins lead a group mostly made up of UK alums vying for a championship.

The run begins on Friday, July 18 against Stroh's Squad, a team of Bowling Green alums. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18