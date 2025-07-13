La Familia Tips Off $1 Million Run with Charity Game

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX 18) — Before a $1 million prize goes on the line, La Familia is making it a priority to give back to the community. On Saturday, a slew of University of Kentucky greats took the court to help raise funds for various local charities, including a $1,000 donation towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

It’s halftime at the Champions Charity Game! Grey team up 80-63. Fans getting a sneak peek of what’s to come next week in @LaFamiliaTBT’s first game



Some current wildcats—Reece Potter and Malachi Moreno— stopped by to watch the alums. @BBNTonight @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/n0blb3EZuR — Hannah Hamelback (@hhamelbackTV) July 12, 2025

Earlier in the day, La Familia hosted a kids camp as part of the team's Champions Weekend. In addition to hosting a clinic, La Familia gathered supplies for 500 backpacks on Friday to donate to various local charities.

La Familia hosts backpack drive

La Familia enters its second season of competition in The Basketball Tournament. After making it to the semifinals in 2024, Willie Cauley-Stein, the Harrison twins lead a group mostly made up of UK alums vying for a championship.

The run begins on Friday, July 18 against Stroh's Squad, a team of Bowling Green alums. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.