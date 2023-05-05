Continuar scratched from Kentucky Derby, King Russell in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Japan's Continuar will reportedly be scratched from the Kentucky Derby 149. This is according to Churchill Downs and trainer Yoshito Yahagi.

In a statement, Yahagi said:

“After evaluating the colt upon my arrival, I feel that he has not been able to reach the peak fitness required to take on a race as tough as the Kentucky Derby.”



“Considering the future of the horse and the fact that we cannot show the horse’s true ability in his current state, we have decided to scratch Continuar from the Kentucky Derby. I am very sorry that I cannot participate in the world’s number one horse racing festival, however I sincerely hope to return to the Derby in the future. I want to thank everyone who has supported Continuar and Yahagi Stable on this journey.”



Continuar qualified for the Derby after competing in the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby point series.

King Russell is the last also-eligible for the Derby and will start from the outside rail. If any other horse scratches before the Friday 9 a.m. deadline, the Derby will not have a full 20-horse field.

King Russell is co-owned by former KY Governor Brereton Jones and trained by Ron Moquett.

Lord Miles and Practical Move also scratched on Thursday.

