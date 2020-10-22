Skyy Clark commits to UK Basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A day after getting Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin cleared for this season, the UK Basketball team added Skyy Clark to the Class of 2022.

Clark made his announcement on Instagram.

Clark is a 6'1", 200 pound combo guard out of Northridge, California but he transferred to Nashville to play at Brentwood Academy this coming season. He's a five star and ranked 13th in the country by Rivals.com, 14th by 247sports.com and 19th by ESPN.

Clark picked the Wildcats over North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA. While he's in the Class of 2022 there is talk of possibly moving up to the Class of 2021.