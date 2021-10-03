Watch
UK Football back in the top 25

Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky fans flood the field after their team won an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time in the 2021 season, the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked in the Top 25 polls.

On Sunday, we learned that the Cats were up to No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the Coaches poll.

The rise in the rankings comes after UK upset the then-No. 10 Florida Gators at Kroger Field 20-13 on Saturday night. Thousands from the sell-out crowd stormed the field after the win while other students and UK fans converged on State Street once again to celebrate.

The Wildcats are now 5-0 overall, and 3-0 in the SEC.

Next up for the Kentucky Wildcats is a visit from LSU. The Tigers come into next Saturday night's showdown unranked, and 3-2 overall (2-1 SEC).

