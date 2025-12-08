UK to pay Football Head Coach Will Stein $28.5 million minimum, 5-year contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has obtained the contract details of new Kentucky Football Head Coach Will Stein, who has signed a 5-year, $28,500,000 minimum contract.

According to documents obtained through an open records request, Stein's contract will last through January 2031, with his pay beginning at $5,500,000 for the 2026 season. Each year after, his pay will increase by $100,000.

The contract includes a clause in which Stein will receive an automatic one-year extension for each College Football Playoff appearance for a maximum of five seasons. These extension years will also include a $100,000 pay increase.

Performance incentives include CFP participation, SEC titles, win milestones, Coach of the Year awards, and team GPA bonuses, which can pay up to $2,150,000 annually. The contract also stipulates an assistant and support staff pool set at SEC competitive levels.

If the university moves to terminate Stein's contract without cause, he will receive 70% of his remaining salary monthly over the remaining term of the agreement. If Stein leaves the university without cause, he will pay 30% of his remaining contract.

LEX 18 also obtained the separation and release agreement of Mark Stoops, who will be paid a severance package totaling $37,687,000 over seven years.