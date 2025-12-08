UK to pay Mark Stoops severance package totaling $37 million over next 7 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to documents acquired by LEX 18 in an open records request, the University of Kentucky is set to pay Mark Stoops a severance package totaling $37,687,000 over seven years.

The university will pay Stoops, who coached Kentucky's football program for 13 seasons, an initial lump sum of $3,937,500 within 15 days of his separation from the university.

Stoops was officially fired from UK on December 1.

BBN Tonight Kentucky fires SEC's longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season Web Staff

He will continue to be paid $6,750,000 quarterly for each contract year until April 2031. These payments, the agreement states, are not subject to mitigation.

Both the university and Stoops have agreed to broad mutual releases and non-disparagement provisions, and Stoops is required to cooperate with UK on matters concerning the SEC or NCAA if needed.