Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: Coach Kenny Brooks on BBN Tonight

After 15 months in Lexington, Kenny Brooks sits down with BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton
IMG_6031.JPG
Nick Lazaroff
IMG_6031.JPG
Posted
and last updated

In 15 months, Kenny Brooks added 11 new players to his roster and led the Kentucky Women's basketball team to a 23-8 regular season, 11-5 Southeastern Conference finish, a double-bye 4 seed in the SEC tournament, and a second-round finish while hosting an NCAA regional.

A lot to do with little time, Brooks made the most out of his first year in Kentucky blue, and although it was one of "the most enjoyable seasons [he's] ever had," Coach is aiming higher for the 2025-26 season.

BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton sits down for a one-on-one to recap his first year in Lexington and discuss his roster coming into year two.

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18