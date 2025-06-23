WATCH: Coach Kenny Brooks on BBN Tonight

In 15 months, Kenny Brooks added 11 new players to his roster and led the Kentucky Women's basketball team to a 23-8 regular season, 11-5 Southeastern Conference finish, a double-bye 4 seed in the SEC tournament, and a second-round finish while hosting an NCAA regional.

A lot to do with little time, Brooks made the most out of his first year in Kentucky blue, and although it was one of "the most enjoyable seasons [he's] ever had," Coach is aiming higher for the 2025-26 season.

BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton sits down for a one-on-one to recap his first year in Lexington and discuss his roster coming into year two.

“This is my passion, my calling.”



This bit didn’t make it into the sit-down on @BBNTonight, but I loved hearing the “why” behind @CoachBrooksUK’s passion 🏀



See you at 7:30! pic.twitter.com/Go1ke7s7GW — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) June 23, 2025

