Garrard County residents voice concerns at town hall regarding deadly intersection

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Concerned community members attended a town hall Monday night; the topic was a dangerous intersection where three people have died since April.

The intersection is US 27 and Rogers Road. In April, an ambulance and a tractor trailer collided, killing two. In July, a motorcyclist was hit by a truck and died.

"We just don't want anyone to go through what our family has gone through," said Danielle Maggard, who was the daughter-in-law of the motorcyclist.

She and her husband Jesse attended Monday night's informational session.

"We have been searching for answers that they were unable to provide until recently, and so we are trying to get a better understanding of what they are trying to do," said Maggard.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released drawings in September; those were posted for community members to see at the town hall. Around 80 people packed the diner.

Magistrate Glendan Barker told LEX 18 the current plan is to add merge lanes and turn turnarounds on either side of US 27.

"I just want to do what's best for the people, and I want this to work and be saving lives, and this is what it's all about, we're out here to save lives," said Barker.

A digital speed limit sign was added in the summer. $2.6 million dollars in federal funding is set aside for the project, which will likely begin at the beginning of March and last until May.