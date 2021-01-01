WLEX signed on the air in 1955 as the first Lexington television broadcasting station. Beginning in 1968, WLEX (LEX 18) became the Lexington, Kentucky full-time NBC affiliate. Our broadcast area includes a wide expanse of central Kentucky, totaling 40 counties. While we are the proud home of The Kentucky Oaks and the Olympics, our crown jewel is award-winning annual coverage of The Kentucky Derby.

Lexington is filled with people who love to give back to the community and LEX 18 supports our partners within the community in a variety of ways. In addition to award-winning news coverage and StormTracker weather alerts, Positively LEX 18 highlights people and groups who have made a positive impact within our Kentucky communities, the LEX 18 Investigative team brings you breaking and developing investigative reporting from the Lexington metro area and across Kentucky and Bill’s Weather 101, airing for nearly a quarter of a century, helps children learn about and predict the weather. Our station’s goal is to inspire and inform our family and friends in the community, and our viewers respond by tuning in and always counting on LEX 18.

WLEX-TV (LEX 18)

1065 Russell Cave Road

Lexington, Kentucky 40505

(859)-259-1818

Andrew Shenkan, VP & General Manager

Brian Neal, News Director

Corporate Headquarters

E.W. Scripps, Cincinnati, Ohio

Website

VISION

We create a better informed world.

MISSION

We do well by doing good – creating value for customers, employees and owners by informing, engaging and empowering those we serve.

