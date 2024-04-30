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LEX 18 News Team

Drew Amman

Alex Barber

Michael Berk

Michael Berk

Annie Brown

Karolina Buczek, LEX 18 Reporter

Karolina Buczek

Molly Demrow

Ellen Chapman

Carlee Hogsten

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Ana Medina

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Kayleigh Randle

Evelyn Schultz

Evelyn Schultz

Leigh Searcy, Reporter

Leigh Searcy

Larry Smith, Anchor

Larry Smith

Sydney St. Claire

LEX 18 Sports Team

Noah Cierzan

Maggie Davis, Producer and Multimedia Journalist - BBN Tonight

Maggie Davis

Keith Farmer, LEX 18 Sports Anchor

Keith Farmer

Hannah Hamelback

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Sierra Newton

Jeff Piecoro

LEX 18 StormTracker Weather Team
Tom Ackerman, LEX 18 Meteorologist

Tom Ackerman

Emily McKinney, LEX 18 Meteorologist

Emily McKinney

Bill Meck, LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist

Bill Meck

T.G. Shuck

Abby Summers

Best of the Bluegrass Host
LEX 18 Host of Best of the Bluegrass

Jennifer Palumbo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18