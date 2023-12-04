Audibel Hearing Aid Centers

What is Tinnitus?

Tinnitus symptoms vary with each person who has it. Typically, it is the sensation of a prolonged noise that you “hear” in your ear. Most describe the noise as “ringing in the ears,” though others describe it as hissing, buzzing, whistling, roaring, or chirping. For some, tinnitus is infrequent or temporary and “not that bad” — noticeable mostly when their surroundings are still and quiet. For others, the noise is severe and constant — seemingly impossible to ignore, profoundly affecting their quality of life. It is also the leading service-related disability among US veterans. Up to 90% of people with tinnitus also have noise-induced hearing loss. — WebMD

What Causes Tinnitus?

Scientists and health experts don’t know the exact physical cause of tinnitus, but several sources are known to trigger or make tinnitus worse, including:

Loud noises and hearing loss – Exposure to loud noises is the biggest cause of tinnitus. It can destroy the non-regenerative cilia (tiny hairs) in the cochlea, causing permanent tinnitus and/or hearing loss.

Aging – As you age, those same cilia gradually deteriorate, which can lead to tinnitus and/or hearing loss.

Ototoxic medications – Some prescription medications such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and antidepressants are harmful to the inner ear as well as the nerve fibers connecting the cochlea to the brain.

Hearing conditions – Conditions such as otosclerosis and Meniere’s disease are known to cause tinnitus.

Health conditions – Tinnitus can also be a symptom of health conditions like cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stress, and head injuries.

COVID 19 and Tinnitus

Reports show nearly 15% of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported suffering from tinnitus.