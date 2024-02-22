Better Hearing May Help Reduce the Likelihood of Dementia & Alzheimer’s

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Impact of Hearing Loss

Untreated hearing loss can have an impact on more than just communication abilities and relationships, it now is also is being reported that it is linked to the increased development of dementia.

Dementia & Hearing Loss

“Hearing aids could delay or prevent dementia by improving patients hearing” – John Hopkins and National Institute on Aging

A recent study by John Hopkins Medicine and the National Institute of Aging reported a correlation between untreated hearing loss and the development of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The main cause for concern relates to a term called "auditory deprivation" which means that instead of the brain actively processing sounds throughout the day, the decrease in sounds, due to hearing loss, reduces this stimulation of the brain. The reduction of brain activity from processing sounds and comprehending speech may play a big factor in the development of dementia in many cases.

“Seniors with hearing loss are significantly more likely to develop dementia over time than those who retain their hearing”

Treatment

Treating hearing loss with the use of hearing aids can be an especially major step towards delaying or preventing dementia. We recommend that anyone experiencing hearing loss, or for a loved one, take the important first step in addressing the issue by scheduling an appointment for a complimentary hearing consultation.