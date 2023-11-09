Marshall Lifestyle Medicine - Concierge Primary Care

SPONSORED CONTENT

Marshall Lifestyle Medicine is the future of healthcare. Say goodbye to your old way of thinking about healthcare. Conventional medicine is reactionary - waiting until you are sick, ordering countless tests and taking prescribed medications does not get to the root of the problem. Did you know that more than 80% of chronic conditions can be avoided through lifestyle medicine? At Marshall Lifestyle Medicine, we use an evidence-based, therapeutic approach that focuses on preventing age-related chronic diseases rather than treating them. Our prescriptive lifestyle approach consists of healthy eating, active living, restorative sleep, stress management, avoiding risky substances and positive social connections. Applying these lifestyle changes can help avoid many diseases and chronic illnesses. Proper patient education is key, leading to a longer, healthier and happier life. Take charge of your own path and enhance your life with Marshall Lifestyle Medicine. To learn more about your personalized healthcare plan, visit marshalllifestylemedicine.com or call us to schedule consultation today!