Roof Cat Standard Roof Warranty

During this winter, your residential roof needs to be in the best possible condition. A faulty roof can collapse and injure your family after snow and ice buildup. If your roof has issues, hiring a professional roofer to repair or replace it is the best decision. A good roofing contractor will quickly and correctly handle your roof problems and save you from possible inconveniences.

The volume of online information about roofing contractors can confuse you when you want to hire one. That’s why you need a clear guide on what to consider before you choose a contractor for your roof. Explore tips to help you find the best roofing expert for your residential or commercial property.

CHECK THE ROOFER’S WARRANTY

A warranty will protect you from unexpected expenses if your newly repaired or replaced roof gets damaged later. The roofing warranties to consider are a workmanship warranty, a manufacturer’s warranty, and an extended warranty.

A roofing contractor provides a workmanship warranty to cover damages that could result from installation-related mistakes. A manufacturer’s warranty covers damages that could result if a roofer uses poor-quality or defective shingles or other materials during your roof repair or replacement. Lastly, an extended warranty comes at an additional cost but covers all the components of a newly installed roof system.

VERIFY THE ROOFER’S REPUTATION

Choosing a reputable roofer who will leave you happy and satisfied is essential. A reputable roofing contractor is also reliable, so you’d be sure of your roofing project’s successful completion. The roofer’s credentials, billing practices, and available references can tell you more about their reputation.

Regarding credentials, a reputable roofing contractor has a legal license and insurance to prove their professionalism and accountability. A reputable roofer will also agree with you on prices and payment terms before they begin your project. Lastly, positive reviews and recommendations from the roofer’s past clients are proof that they were happy with the roofer’s services.

CONSIDER THE COST

Clarity about the roofing costs you might incur can help you create a reasonable budget easily. Factors like damaged area size, roof components, materials, and type can determine the roof costs you incur.

A large-sized damaged area of the roof will consume more materials and the roofer’s time, increasing the costs. Also, damage to roof components like skylights and chimneys often comes at an additional cost.

Regarding roof materials, metal, slate, or ceramic shingle roofing installation is often costlier than asphalt shingle roofing installation. Lastly, flat roof repair requires more work to prevent water collection and damage, making it costlier than a pitched roof repair.

CONSIDER THE ROOFER’S INSURANCE

Uncertainties do happen, so get protection through insured roofing services. For instance, the roofing contractor can get injured or fail to complete your project as agreed. Insured roofing services will relieve you of liability when such things happen and give you peace of mind.

General liability, surety or contractor bonds, and workers’ compensation are some forms of coverage your choice’s roofer should have.

If the roofer damages your property, general liability will cater to repair costs that could arise. A surety bond means the roofing contractor will compensate you if they leave your project unfinished. Lastly, workers’ compensation will cover medical bills if the roofer gets involved in an accident or sustains bodily injuries while at your place.

CONSIDER THE ROOFER’S LOCATION

Consider a roofing contractor who is part of your local community. A local roofer will be readily available to respond to your concerns as fast as possible. Also, a local roofer can often offer you the best warranty and comply with your area’s building code.

Avoid possible challenges as you look for a roofing contractor. At Roof Cat, we guarantee you quality roofing repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance services.