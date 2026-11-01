1 adult, 2 juveniles injured after vehicle hits them

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Three pedestrians, including two juveniles, were taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in London.

According to the London Police Department, the London/Laurel County 911 Dispatch Center received a report around 7:05 p.m. Oct. 31 of a vehicle striking multiple pedestrians on Middleground Way, off South Highway 25.

Police and emergency crews responded and determined that a white Toyota Camry had struck three people, including two juveniles and one adult.

All three suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and were transported to a local hospital by Laurel County Ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Police said the roadway has since reopened, emergency crews have cleared the scene, and traffic has returned to normal.

The press release did not provide additional information about what led to the crash.

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