KSP investigating death of missing Ohio woman found in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An 82-year-old Ohio woman was found dead Friday after Kentucky State Police launched a missing person investigation in Knott County.

According to KSP, troopers and detectives from Post 13 in Hazard began the investigation late Thursday, Oct. 29, after an abandoned vehicle was discovered in the Decoy community.

During a search of the area Friday, Oct. 30, investigators found the remains of Patricia Leighton, 82, of Elyria, Ohio, several hundred yards from the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates Leighton, who suffered from dementia, became disoriented and left her vehicle after it became inoperable, according to KSP.

Leighton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being handled by KSP Detective Chadd Daniels.

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