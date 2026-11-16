WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Versailles is $100,000 richer after Saturday night’s drawing.

The Kentucky Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Clifton Market, located at 212 Clifton Road.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball in the Nov. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 44, 49, 51 and 68, with Powerball 4.

That combination normally wins $50,000, but the player added the $1 Power Play option. Saturday’s multiplier was 2X, doubling the prize to $100,000.

The Kentucky Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure place until it can be claimed. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $76 million. The next drawing is Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 p.m. EST.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, more than $1.8 billion in prizes have been paid out in 2026. Lottery proceeds also help fund college scholarships and grants for Kentucky students.

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