Rod Stewart returns to Lexington's Rupp Arena in 2027

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Sir Rod Stewart is returning to Rupp Arena in Lexington for the first time in more than three decades as part of his "One Last Time" tour.

The rock legend will take the stage March 21, 2027, at 6:30 p.m.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is expected to perform some of his biggest hits, including "Maggie May," "Forever Young" and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.

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