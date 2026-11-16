SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — At one central Kentucky farm, customers are helping bring a nearly forgotten turkey breed back to life.

In 1997, just six known breeding pairs of these turkeys remained. Now, they're hatching at Elmwood Stock Farm in Georgetown, where a family is helping bring the bird back.

"The breed conservancy group contacted small farmers like us and said, 'Will you help us preserve these breeds?'" Mac Stone said.

The effort has been two decades in the making. The farm started with just a handful of birds. Now, customers have helped them grow into hundreds.

"Because the customers were demanding them, there's more now than there were when we started, so that's the success of the local food movement, the customers brought these birds back from the brink of going away," Stone said.

The farm raises a one-of-a-kind heritage turkey with a special taste.

"They're first cousin to a wild turkey. When you eat, the eating experience is not like a wild turkey because we feed them organic grain, so they're not gamey. It's nothing like that," Stone said.

That makes a darker meat with a richer taste. Stone says the turkeys' environment makes a difference too. The turkeys are raised outdoors and can roam fresh pasture.

But this specialty meat can come with a price tag — nearly $300 for one turkey.

"They're very smart. They're curious. They're wary of things because that's a protection mechanism," Stone said.

For Stone, the reward is knowing these birds are still making it to family tables around the world.

"Supporting local is so valuable to keep these farms in business," Stone said.

Elmwood Stock Farm says it still has some turkeys available for this Thanksgiving. You can order yours on the Elmwood Stock Farm website.

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