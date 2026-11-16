FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Dr. Carl H. Smith, the longtime Kentucky State University choral director credited with shaping generations of musicians and building the university’s Concert Choir into a nationally recognized ensemble, has died.

Smith began his career at Kentucky State in 1958 and spent more than five decades teaching, conducting and mentoring students. Under his leadership, the KSU Concert Choir won four National Choral Championships and performed across the United States and internationally.

“Dr. Smith's legacy is measured not only in the extraordinary music he created but also in the generations of students whose lives he helped shape,” KSU President Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo said. “He believed in their potential, challenged them to achieve excellence, and opened doors to opportunities far beyond our campus.”

Smith’s influence also intersected with a pivotal moment in Kentucky’s civil rights history. In 1964, he directed the Frankfort Choral Choir during the historic Freedom March on Frankfort, which was attended by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and thousands of people advocating for civil rights.

His musical career extended well beyond the KSU campus. The Concert Choir performed with the Lexington and Cincinnati orchestras and traveled throughout North America, including performances in Canada and the Bahamas. In 2009, Smith was selected as one of four conductors for the 105 Voices of History National Choir, which brought together students from historically Black colleges and universities for a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Smith retired in 2009 but continued to be part of the university’s musical tradition, including returning to direct the Concert Choir in 2018. KSU later named its largest auditorium, located in David H. Bradford Hall, in his honor.

The university plans to honor Smith during its annual Holiday Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, inside the Dr. Carl H. Smith Auditorium. The concert will feature the KSU Concert Choir, Gospel Ensemble and Mighty Marching Thorobreds, with a special tribute to Smith.

Kentucky State has also lowered the university flag to half-staff in Smith’s honor. Information about memorial services and arrangements will be released when it becomes available.

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