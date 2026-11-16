Lexington native Chris Stapleton among 2027 Grammy nominees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington has a hometown connection to the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Lexington native Chris Stapleton is among the artists nominated for music's biggest honors this year.

He's been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song "Here" with Mumford & Sons.

Stapleton joins a Grammy field that includes some of the biggest names in country, pop, rock, R&B and other genres. The Recording Academy says nominations span 100 categories recognizing performers, songwriters, producers, engineers and other music creators.

Country music has an especially prominent place in this year's nominations.

Ella Langley received seven nominations, including four of the Grammys' biggest honors: album of the year for “Dandelion,” record and song of the year for “Choosin' Texas,” and best new artist.

Women also swept the nominations for best contemporary country album. Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Langley, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves will compete in the category.

The traditional country album category went in the opposite direction, with an all-male field consisting of Charley Crockett, Vince Gill, Cody Johnson, Willie Nelson and Charlie Worsham.

Overall, British singer-songwriter Raye leads the 2027 Grammys with 11 nominations. Rosalía received nine, while Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each earned seven nominations.

The 69th Grammy Awards will be presented Sunday, Feb. 7, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

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