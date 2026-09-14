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19-year-old dies after ATV crash in Henderson County

A 19-year-old Henderson County man died on Sunday after his ATV crashed into a car, according to Kentucky State Police.
19-year-old dies after ATV crash in Henderson County
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HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 19-year-old Henderson County man died on Sunday after his ATV crashed into a car, according to Kentucky State Police.

Kentucky State Police were contacted at around 1:18 p.m. on Sunday to investigate the crash.

Leland Majors, 19, was driving eastbound on Grandpa Jones Road when he failed to stop at the intersection and drove into the path of a car traveling southbound on KY 359, according to troopers.

Majors was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

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