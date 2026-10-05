2 adults killed in motorcycle crash on Versailles Road in Frankfort, Coroner Confirms

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday night on Versailles Road in Frankfort, according to the Franklin County Coroner.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of Versailles Road and Hanley Lane on Sunday night.

The coroner said two adults were riding on a motorcycle when it crashed with a vehicle. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The victims' identities will not be released until their next of kin have been notified.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

As of late Sunday night, a portion of Versailles Road remained closed while investigators worked the scene. The roadway had been shut down for several hours following the crash.

Officials have not released additional details about what may have led to the collision. The investigation remains ongoing.

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