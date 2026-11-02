2 men accused of stealing $50,000 after ripping ATM from Pulaski County bank

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Grand Jury has indicted two men accused of stealing $50,000 from an ATM after allegedly removing it from its base at a bank on November 30, 2023.

According to Sheriff's Office, the grand jury indicted Traveon Burnett, 27 and Kent Osby, 24 on multiple charges, in connection to what is being referred to as an "ATM smash and grab" case.

Investigators said Burnett and Osby allegedly used a truck stolen from Miller's Tile and Flooring in Somerset, to forcefully remove the exterior of the ATM from its base at the First and Farmer's Bank in Nancy. According to detectives, the two then allegedly took cash from the ATM, and drove off in another vehicle, leaving the truck behind.

Deputies said evidence helped to identify the suspects. Both Burnett and Osby are currently being held in detention centers in different states, According to investigators, the two will be extradited later to Pulaski County.

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