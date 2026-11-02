Man pleads guilty in connection with 2019 kidnapping, death of Kentucky mother

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One of the defendants charged in connection with the 2019 kidnapping and death of Kentucky mother April Arnett has pleaded guilty.

James Watson entered the guilty plea during a hearing in Scott County Circuit Court. According to statements made during the plea hearing, Watson pleaded guilty to facilitation of kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

The facilitation charge was amended as part of a negotiated plea agreement. The Commonwealth recommended a sentence of five years on each count but reserved its sentencing argument for the final sentencing hearing. The judge also explained that the court is not bound by the prosecution's recommendation and could order the sentences to run concurrently or consecutively.

During the hearing, the judge questioned Watson about whether he understood the charges, the potential penalties and the constitutional rights he was giving up by pleading guilty. Watson indicated that he understood and was entering the plea voluntarily.

The judge accepted the plea and found Watson guilty on both counts.

Watson is one of several people charged in the yearslong investigation into Arnett's death.

Arnett, a 39-year-old mother of three, was found dead along Lexington Road in Madison County in August 2019, four days after investigators say she was killed in Scott County. Previous court records cited by LEX 18 say her body was wrapped in a tarp and that attempts were made to dispose of it before it was ultimately left along the roadside. Court documents also identified Watson as one of the defendants accused of helping Ryan “Todd” Crawley carry out Arnett's kidnapping and said Watson was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Ryan “Todd” Crawley has since been indicted on a murder charge in connection with Arnett's death. He previously pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse in Madison County. His murder trial is scheduled for May 17-28, 2027.

Ronald “Doug” Crawley, Bridgett Lyons and Jenny Keller have also faced charges connected to the case. LEX 18 previously reported that Doug Crawley, Watson and Lyons were charged with tampering with physical evidence, while the indictments alleged that Doug Crawley, Lyons, Keller and Watson helped Todd Crawley carry out Arnett's kidnapping.

Watson's final sentence has not yet been imposed.

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