2 hospitalized after car crashed into ambulance near Main and Mill streets in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Lexington on Saturday night.

Lexington police were called to the crash near Main and Mill streets just before 11:30 p.m.

A Lexington Fire Department ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital with its sirens on when a car hit it, police said. That car then struck a traffic control box and another vehicle.

The two people who were hurt are expected to survive. They were in the car that hit the ambulance, according to police.

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