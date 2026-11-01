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2 hospitalized after car crashed into ambulance near Main and Mill streets in Lexington

2 hospitalized after car crashed into ambulance near Main and Mill streets in Lexington
2 hospitalized after car crashed into ambulance near Main and Mill streets in Lexington
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Lexington on Saturday night.

Lexington police were called to the crash near Main and Mill streets just before 11:30 p.m.

A Lexington Fire Department ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital with its sirens on when a car hit it, police said. That car then struck a traffic control box and another vehicle.

The two people who were hurt are expected to survive. They were in the car that hit the ambulance, according to police.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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