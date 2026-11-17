LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash at Man o’ War Boulevard and Tates Creek Road in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters.

EMS transported five people from the crash. Fire officials said one of those patients suffered life-threatening injuries.

Additional details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

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