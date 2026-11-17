SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For decades, Scott County students have been collecting food for families in need. This year, donations are slowing down as the need for that help continues to grow — even after a record 86,000 cans were collected last year.

Addison Martin, a sophomore at Elkhorn Crossing School in Scott County, is spending her free time helping put food on other families' tables. This Halloween, she went door to door, trading candy for canned goods to help stock the Amen House.

"On Halloween instead of trick or treating for candy we ask people for cans," Martin said.

She's collected more than 2,000 items. It's part of a decades-long tradition involving all three Scott County high schools.

"This food drive, it has been a staple in our community for decades now and because of this we are able to help to fill the shelves at the Amen house," Elkhorn Crossing School social studies teacher Amanda Sunda said.

But rising grocery and gas prices are making it harder for people to give.

"I know that pockets are tight. We have higher prices at the gas pump at the grocery store, and so it's been a little bit slower," Sunda said.

These students still need help getting nonperishable food items on the shelf, and the community only has until Monday.

"We're not just getting things prepared for a Thanksgiving meal, but we're getting those shelves prepared for the next coming months in order to feed people in our community," Sunda said.

The goal is 45,000 items, food that will help families who rely on the Amen House through the winter.

"Right now people all over need food. We're in like a food insecurity in Kentucky specifically, so it would just be super helpful to any of the people that need it," Martin said.

If you'd like to help, drop off nonperishable items at any Scott County high school or the Amen House.

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